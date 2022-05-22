Advertisement

“I can’t properly describe it”: Royals’ Matheny vents after latest disappointing loss

FILE - In this Feb. 24, 2020, file photo, Kansas City Royals manager Mike Matheny watches from...
FILE - In this Feb. 24, 2020, file photo, Kansas City Royals manager Mike Matheny watches from the dugout during the second inning of a spring training baseball game against the San Diego Padres in Surprise, Ariz. The Royals had an entire offseason and most of spring training to get to know Mike Matheny. But one unintended consequence of the coronavirus pandemic is they've gotten to know their new manager better than they could ever have imagined. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
By Nick Sloan and Jared Koller
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, MO. (KCTV) --- One week ago, the Kansas City Royals blew a 6-0 lead in Colorado late in the game, but was able to comeback and get the victory.

On Sunday, the same scenario happened, only this time the Royals’ opponents held on for the win.

The Minnesota Twins overcame a 6-0 deficit to defeat the Royals 7-6, completing a three-game sweep at Kauffman Stadium.

Kansas City Royals manager Mike Matheny was at a loss for words following the loss.

“It’s indescribable,” he said. “Can’t think of a worse loss than that one.”

You can watch more of his remarks below:

Sunday’s loss was only the latest disappointment for the Royals.

The Royals have now brought the game tying run to the plate in the 7th inning or later in 21 of their 26 losses, 14 coming in the 9th.

They are now 14-26 to begin the season.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

