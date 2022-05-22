“I can’t properly describe it”: Royals’ Matheny vents after latest disappointing loss

KANSAS CITY, MO. (KCTV) --- One week ago, the Kansas City Royals blew a 6-0 lead in Colorado late in the game, but was able to comeback and get the victory.

On Sunday, the same scenario happened, only this time the Royals’ opponents held on for the win.

The Minnesota Twins overcame a 6-0 deficit to defeat the Royals 7-6, completing a three-game sweep at Kauffman Stadium.

Kansas City Royals manager Mike Matheny was at a loss for words following the loss.

“It’s indescribable,” he said. “Can’t think of a worse loss than that one.”

You can watch more of his remarks below:

Mike Matheny's postgame #Royals comments: "It’s indescribable. Can’t think of a worse loss than that one... As frustrating as it can possibly be... To lose one of those, I can't properly describe it." @KCTV5 pic.twitter.com/1gqJ68dPUS — Jared Koller (@JaredKCTV5) May 22, 2022

Sunday’s loss was only the latest disappointment for the Royals.

The Royals have now brought the game tying run to the plate in the 7th inning or later in 21 of their 26 losses, 14 coming in the 9th.

They are now 14-26 to begin the season.

