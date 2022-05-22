Nixa’s Sucker Days raises money for nonprofits and churches despite the rain

Nixa, Mo. (KY3) - The Nixa Chamber of Commerce estimates its Sucker Days Festival will raise thousands of dollars for churches and nonprofits.

The festival’s main event Saturday featured professional wrestling. Sucker days has live music, food trucks, rides, and shopping from many local vendors.

“The economic impact this has on our community stretches even further than just Nixa,” said Russell. “All of our local vendors do well, but I noticed about 80% of our arts and craft vendors, over 100 of them, all have a 417 area code. Of our food trucks, 95% of them have a 417 area code, which means we’re” impacting not just Nixa, but definitely the region.”

Nixa leaders also say it’s a time to celebrate the community.

“Everyone looks forward to this every year. It brings the community together very well. People who normally wouldn’t be hanging out together are up and down Main Street eating and drinking and having a good time. The entertainment is really well received and brings everyone together, and everyone is having a really good time. It is really nice,” said Jarad Gibbins, Nixa Mayor Pro Tempore.

Sucker Days continues on Sunday.

