Princesses at the Park carnival creates magical fun for kids

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Princess and superheroes are taking on the town for the third annual Princesses in the Park carnival.

Kids can meet all their favorite characters like Spiderman and Cinderella. There are 24 different characters are ready to sing, play and take photos with children of all ages.

Families can partake in carnival games, face painting, and crafts. Activities are happening both inside and outside with 24 different characters in attendance for meet and greets.

“It’s always very special when the characters are singing,” said Kayla Buecker, Owner of Princesses of the 417. “We have a really fun time singing and dancing with the kids. They’ll be performing right and the kids just really get in their element singing and dancing with the characters.”

This event also serves as a great way to support local businesses.

“We have local vendors and food trucks we love raising awareness of other local businesses,” said Buecker. “There will be some shopping opportunities, some super yummy food to try. We’re going to have all kinds of activities for all ages, tattoos, hair makeover superhero crafts, performances and so much more.”

Princesses in the Park is happening Sunday at the Springfield Little Theater Education Building, also known as the Judy, from 12-4. Tickets start at $5 per child. To pre-purchase tickets CLICK HERE.

