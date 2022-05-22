Advertisement

Searcy County, Ark. authorities arrest man after pursuit

(WAFF)
By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 9:59 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Searcy County, Ark. man faces several charges following a pursuit.

Trystan Shelby Barker, 21, of Leslie, Ark., faces several charges, including fleeing and making a terroristic threat. A judge set Shelby’s bond at $100,000.

Officers responded to U.S. 65 in Marshall after reports of a reckless driver. Investigators say Barker made moves toward an officer’s vehicle. They say he then erratically drove into oncoming traffic during the pursuit. Investigators say Barker once yelled at an officer, “I’m going to kill you. Are you ready to die because I’m ready to die?” Deputies arrested Barker after he lost control of his vehicle.

Investigators say while booking Barker, he spit in officers’ faces and on their clothing.

