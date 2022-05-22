Searcy County, Ark. authorities arrest man after pursuit

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Searcy County, Ark. man faces several charges following a pursuit.

Trystan Shelby Barker, 21, of Leslie, Ark., faces several charges, including fleeing and making a terroristic threat. A judge set Shelby’s bond at $100,000.

Officers responded to U.S. 65 in Marshall after reports of a reckless driver. Investigators say Barker made moves toward an officer’s vehicle. They say he then erratically drove into oncoming traffic during the pursuit. Investigators say Barker once yelled at an officer, “I’m going to kill you. Are you ready to die because I’m ready to die?” Deputies arrested Barker after he lost control of his vehicle.

Investigators say while booking Barker, he spit in officers’ faces and on their clothing.

