Thousands lose power in northern Arkansas; restoration could take days

MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KY3) - Storms on Saturday knocked out power to thousands in the Ozarks.

The highest concentration of outages happened in northern Arkansas, including hard-hit Baxter and Izard Counties. North Arkansas Electric Cooperative spokesperson Mel Coleman reports 8,000 outages.

The storms knocked down trees and power lines and damaged power poles. Crews began working after the storms passed. Coleman says it could take up to two days to restore service for many.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.