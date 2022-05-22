Advertisement

Thousands lose power in northern Arkansas; restoration could take days

Courtesy: North Arkansas Electric
Courtesy: North Arkansas Electric(ky3)
By Lauren Schwentker
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 7:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KY3) - Storms on Saturday knocked out power to thousands in the Ozarks.

The highest concentration of outages happened in northern Arkansas, including hard-hit Baxter and Izard Counties. North Arkansas Electric Cooperative spokesperson Mel Coleman reports 8,000 outages.

The storms knocked down trees and power lines and damaged power poles. Crews began working after the storms passed. Coleman says it could take up to two days to restore service for many.

