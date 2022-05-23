Advertisement

Authorities locate a missing girl, arrest man after standoff in West Plains

By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Howell County authorities located a juvenile reported missing after a standoff in West Plains.

Acting on an active arrest warrant, the Howell County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Unit arrested Rain Collins.

Investigators say they closed the neighborhood to traffic while negotiating with Collins to leave his home. Deputies arrested Collins without incident after the short standoff.

