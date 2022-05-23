Boone County, Ark. sets record for daily early voters Monday; preparing for primary Tuesday

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - Arkansas’s election officials made final preparations ahead of the May primary election.

In Boone County, election officials say they had the largest single-day turnout of early voters with 644. Voters broke the 3,200 early voter threshold Monday when the polls closed at 5 p.m.

“When you vote, you are representing the people of your community and have a voice in the people that are going to represent in it the coming years,” said Ryan Puls, a Boone County resident.

With Tuesday being election day in Arkansas, several flocked to the polls early to hopefully avoid the crowds. While that wasn’t the case, those that came said it was a painless experience.

”It is a smooth process, a very necessary process,” said Bill Gage, a County resident. “If you don’t vote, you don’t have any right to complain.”

”I got in and got out during my lunch break,” said Puls. “I was able to voice my vote and felt safe in the process.”

Those at the Boone County election center have emphasized making the voter experience as swift as possible with the help of new equipment. A tablet-style sign-in includes a voter database, so poll workers can easily match the individual with their voter registration info.

“It also has a scanner on it and turns around for a voter to be able to sign their name,” explained Boone County deputy clerk Penny Goodman. “A signature is required for everyone who votes. It works very well and only pulls up that voter, which makes it a lot easier on poll workers and takes a lot less searching.”

Beyond efficiency, there’s also the importance of voter integrity. The entire ballot process for Boone County is done offline.

”You cast your ballot, it prints off; therefore, that’s a printed ballot. You can see how you voted, and then you put that in a tabulator,” Goodman explained. “That way, if there are any issues, we can go back and hand-count them.”

The only thing left from there is for people to show up and vote.

”You may not know all the candidates,” said Puls, who’s lived in the area for ten years. “So if you’re not sure of everybody, vote for who you do know, and you can leave the other ones blank.”

Voting Centers open at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Click here to see a sample ballot.

