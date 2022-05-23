Advertisement

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Man tries to steal fire truck while crews battle fire

Man tackled after trying to steal fire truck (KAIT)
By Chris Carter
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) –

A Trumann man is behind bars after trying to get behind the wheel of a Trumann fire truck.

According to Poinsett County Sheriff Kevin Molder, Freddie William English, 34, tried to jump into a city fire truck while fire fighters were working to put out a fire at a debris pile left behind from the December 2021 tornado.

Region 8 News cameras were rolling Saturday afternoon as English jumped into the truck and several fire fighters tackled English before he could get away.

Before trying to take the fire truck for a joyride, a Region 8 reporter heard English ask the fire department if they had seen his bike.

English is charged with breaking and entering a vehicle and terrorist threatening.

