Advertisement

Consumer Reports: Top-rated sunscreens

Rating the top brands of sunscreen
Rating the top brands of sunscreen
By Ashley Reynolds
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 1:45 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KY3) -With Memorial Day weekend right around the corner and other summer holidays and outdoor activities fast approaching, it’s time to stock up on sunscreen. To help you choose the best lotion or spray, Consumer Reports puts dozens of them to the test.

Consumer Reports tests sunscreens to see how well they protect against two types of UV rays—UVA, which causes aging and skin cancer, and UVB, which causes sunburn.

As part of CR’s testing, sunscreen is applied to subjects’ backs—yes, they agree to this!—then they soak in a tub for 40 or 80 minutes, depending on the product’s water-resistance claim. The area is then exposed to simulated sunlight. And the next day, trained experts examine the area for redness.

A top performer that’s also a CR Best Buy is Equate (Walmart) Ultra Lotion SPF 50.

Trader Joe’s Spray SPF 50 is also a top pick.

CR also enlists panelists to test sunscreens for scent, feel, and appearance. The tests show several sunscreens that absorb quickly into skin and leave little to no residue on people of a variety of skin tones.

Alba Botanica Hawaiian Coconut Clear Spray SPF 50 gets kudos from the majority of panelists and also tests well in CR’s overall ratings.

And after numerous recalls of some aerosol sunscreens because of contamination with the chemical benzene, CR looked for benzene in all the aerosol sunscreens it tested. The good news is that all the products tested for benzene came back negative.

To find out if you have a recalled sunscreen spray, go to CR.org/benzene. If you have one, throw it away!

Consumer Reports also recommends that parents choose lotion sunscreens for kids and use sprays only as a last resort, because kids may inhale the spray, which could cause lung irritation.

More top picks here.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Showers and a few rumbles of thunder will be possible this afternoon and evening, mainly south...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Scattered showers this afternoon
Courtesy: North Arkansas Electric
North Arkansas Electric updates outages following Saturday storms
The J.M. Smucker Company is recalling Jif peanut butter products after a salmonella outbreak...
Jif recalls thousands of peanut butter products after salmonella outbreak
The J.M. Smucker Company is recalling Jif peanut butter products after a salmonella outbreak...
ON YOUR SIDE: Parents in the Ozarks urge others to check pantries for Jif Peanut Butter recalls
FILE - In this May 22, 2011, file photo residents walk in the street after a massive tornado...
Eleven years later: Remembering the May 22, 2011 tornado in Joplin

Latest News

Courtesy: Springfield-Greene County Park Board
Springfield-Greene County Park Board opening all six outdoor pools for Memorial Day
Springfield-Greene County Health Department offering booster does for 5-11-year-olds
Tyson Fairley faced charges of rape and sodomy dating back to 2018.
Greene County judge finds man guilty of rape while posing as a Uber, Lyft driver
Courtesy: MoDOT
TRAFFIC ALERT: MoDOT reopens lanes of I-44 following midday crash