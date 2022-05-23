Advertisement

Greene County deputies arrest driver in high-speed pursuit through 3 counties

Greene County deputies arrest driver after three-county pursuit.
Greene County deputies arrest driver after three-county pursuit.(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County deputies arrested a driver after a three-county pursuit on Monday afternoon.

Investigators say the pursuit began around 11 a.m. in Springfield. It ended near Collins in St. Clair County.

Missouri Highway Patrol troopers laid spikes down in Polk County. The driver kept going. He finally drove off the side of the road, where deputies took him into custody.

Investigators say he faces several warrants.

Consumer Reports: Top-rated sunscreens