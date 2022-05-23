Greene County deputies arrest driver in high-speed pursuit through 3 counties

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County deputies arrested a driver after a three-county pursuit on Monday afternoon.

Investigators say the pursuit began around 11 a.m. in Springfield. It ended near Collins in St. Clair County.

Missouri Highway Patrol troopers laid spikes down in Polk County. The driver kept going. He finally drove off the side of the road, where deputies took him into custody.

Investigators say he faces several warrants.

