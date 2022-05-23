Advertisement

Greene County judge finds man guilty of rape while posing as a Uber, Lyft driver

Tyson Fairley faced charges of rape and sodomy dating back to 2018.
Tyson Fairley faced charges of rape and sodomy dating back to 2018.
By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Greene County judge found a man guilty of rape while posing as an Uber and Lyft driver.

Tyson Fairley faced charges of rape and sodomy dating back to 2018.

Investigators say Fairley approached women by identifying himself as an Uber or Lyft driver. One woman claimed he took her home. Then came into her apartment and assaulted her. A second victim told police Fairley attacked her in the backseat of his vehicle.

A judge set sentencing for August.

