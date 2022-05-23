Advertisement

Higher gas prices not stopping boaters in the Ozarks

By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - More boaters will head to area lakes this Memorial Day weekend.

Table Rock Lake State Park Marina Manager Mitch Schupp says the lakes rose following recent storms. Schupp says he encourages boaters to be on the lookout for debris, although most of it has cleared out on this side of the lake.

Safety is always a top priority on holiday weekends. Schupp asks everyone in your group to wear lifejackets and stay aware of their surroundings on the water. Table Rock Lake is more of a family-friendly lake than some others, but he encourages boaters to have a designated driver if they decide to drink.

Despite inflation on the rise, Schupp says higher gas prices have not impacted them at the marina yet.

“When people come here for a vacation they are looking to have a good time, a couple of extra dollars isn’t going to ruin their fun on the lake, they’re here to have fun and they’re still going to go out an boat,” said Schupp. “Just be mindful of the weather and your surroundings and let’s just have a good fun weekend.

To check lake levels before heading out on the water

https://www.swl-wc.usace.army.mil/pages/data/tabular/htm/powersit.htm

