Judge sentenced Camden County man to life in prison for killing of mother, daughter

After ten delays and one mistrial, the trial for Steven Endsley began in Camden County.
By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A judge sentenced a man for the deaths of a mother and her daughter in Camden County.

Steven Endsley received two life sentences for the stabbing deaths of Danielle Smith and Theresa Jackson in the summer of 2016. The judge added another 47 years for other charges.

Prosecutors say Endsley also burned their home after the deaths.

The state wrapped up its case in early March. Endsley’s defense team did not call any witnesses on behalf of Endsley. Endsley chose not to testify. They instead relied on work done to disprove the state’s case. They say there is not enough evidence to prove the case.

The state referred to text and voicemail messages and cellphone videos to illustrate what they say is a pattern of harassment of the women by Endsley. Prosecutors argued Endsley disagreed with Smith’s lifestyle. He says Smith and Jackson had problems with Endsley, but they never filed a protection order. They believe Endsley targeted Smith because she was gay.

The defense argued that not enough was done to prove the case against him. Judge Kenneth Hayden disagreed and explained that he believed the evidence proved Endsley committed the crime.

