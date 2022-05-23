Live, Life, Well: A look at a clothing company’s campaign to get people outside

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A new ad campaign for a clothing company encourages you to get outside for your mental health.

On this Live, Life, Well, we’re looking at the advice in an L.L. Bean campaign. The company teamed up with Mental Health America. The company says getting outside for 10 minutes of moderate or vigorous activity twice a day can pay off. They say it decreases stress, reduces anxiety, and offers a greater sense of well-being.

Clinical Psychologist Dr. Jennifer Baker says she agrees with those statements and the push to get outside.

“What you want to do is make everything ready. So get your water bottle, have your shoes, right, they’re available, so that it’s very easy for you, you don’t have to go looking for your shoes, or anything that would take to just take a nice walk, get outside at least twice a day for 10 minutes and take a walk, ideally, in some area that’s got green space,” suggested Dr. Baker of Good Dads.

Baker also says that if you have a friend to do it with, you’re much more likely to accomplish your goals. Friends help keep you accountable.

Some of the other advice from the campaign includes Giving yourself a goal, “With any long-term goal, there’s a big picture (in this case, building a routine) and a little picture (this particular trip outdoors). Making this time for yourself counts as a win, so relish that feeling and focus on this one 10-minute workout. When you go into your exercise with intention, you’ll have something to work towards – and feel a sense of accomplishment when you get there.”

Another one is, Do what feels good, “Moderate or vigorous activity can mean many things – and it definitely doesn’t have to mean running a marathon or hitting gym equipment. Moderate activities could be walking the dog, doing yard work, or leisurely biking; vigorous activities include jogging, running, swimming laps, jumping rope, or hiking. You can even turn everyday tasks into opportunities for physical activity: walk a bit faster to the post office, park a little farther away at the store, or dive into that backyard project you’ve been putting off. If it’s getting your blood pumping and your body moving, it’s getting you towards your goal.”

