Advertisement

Nixa, Mo. residents asked to park off-street as city starts repaving a dozen streets

Corner of Kendall and Bailey Streets in Nixa. These are two of the 12 streets contractors will...
Corner of Kendall and Bailey Streets in Nixa. These are two of the 12 streets contractors will work on in the coming weeks.(KY3)
By Zachary Dodge
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 6:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - People who live in Nixa are being asked to keep 12 streets clear for the next couple of weeks. Starting today, contractors with Emery Sapp and Sons will be repaving a dozen streets around town.

City of Nixa Facebook post that lists the 12 streets that will be resurfaced.
City of Nixa Facebook post that lists the 12 streets that will be resurfaced.(KY3)

“Asphalt, just like everything else, has a shelf life,” says Nixa Streets Superintendent Jeff Roussell. “Over time it deteriorates, it dries out, you start to see refractive tracking and potholes. So with these programs, we can prolong the lifespan of those streets sometimes 10, 15, even 20 years.”

Roussell says crews will use nearly 5000 pounds of asphalt as they remove and replace the existing driving surface. To do that, Roussell says crews will need access to the entire width of each street -- from curb to curb. So drivers are being asked to keep the streets clear, or their vehicles could be towed.

“If we have someone in the street like that, then it’s costing other taxpayers more money,” says Roussell. “So, we want them to get those moved as quick as possible. But again, the towing is an absolute last resort. If there is anything that we can do, whether to move to an adjoining street that’s gonna be overlayed as well until we can contact someone, that’s the direction we’d want to take.”

The city isn’t sure what streets will see work first, or exactly when the entire project will be done. But, Roussell explains work on each street could take as little as a day. The entire project will cost $500 thousand.

“The contractors that we use are really good to work with people as much as they can so that they can come in and out of their homes and their businesses,” says Roussell. “We don’t want to disrupt them. We want to keep that to a minimum.”

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: North Arkansas Electric
North Arkansas Electric updates outages following Saturday storms
The J.M. Smucker Company is recalling Jif peanut butter products after a salmonella outbreak...
Jif recalls thousands of peanut butter products after salmonella outbreak
FILE - In this May 22, 2011, file photo residents walk in the street after a massive tornado...
Eleven years later: Remembering the May 22, 2011 tornado in Joplin
Highs will be coolest in Arkansas and warmest in central Missouri.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Clouds but no rain today
Melody Wallace
PICTURES: Viewers share storm snapshots from Saturday

Latest News

FILE - Kansas Supreme Court (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner, Pool)
Kansas ordered to pay $63 million to pizza magnate
Highs will be coolest in Arkansas and warmest in central Missouri.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Clouds but no rain today
Clouds today but little if any rain
Helping families in unsolved homicides
1/3 of Kansas City murders go unsolved. A mom whose son was killed is trying to change that.