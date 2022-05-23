Nixa, Mo. residents asked to park off-street as city starts repaving a dozen streets

NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - People who live in Nixa are being asked to keep 12 streets clear for the next couple of weeks. Starting today, contractors with Emery Sapp and Sons will be repaving a dozen streets around town.

City of Nixa Facebook post that lists the 12 streets that will be resurfaced. (KY3)

“Asphalt, just like everything else, has a shelf life,” says Nixa Streets Superintendent Jeff Roussell. “Over time it deteriorates, it dries out, you start to see refractive tracking and potholes. So with these programs, we can prolong the lifespan of those streets sometimes 10, 15, even 20 years.”

Roussell says crews will use nearly 5000 pounds of asphalt as they remove and replace the existing driving surface. To do that, Roussell says crews will need access to the entire width of each street -- from curb to curb. So drivers are being asked to keep the streets clear, or their vehicles could be towed.

“If we have someone in the street like that, then it’s costing other taxpayers more money,” says Roussell. “So, we want them to get those moved as quick as possible. But again, the towing is an absolute last resort. If there is anything that we can do, whether to move to an adjoining street that’s gonna be overlayed as well until we can contact someone, that’s the direction we’d want to take.”

The city isn’t sure what streets will see work first, or exactly when the entire project will be done. But, Roussell explains work on each street could take as little as a day. The entire project will cost $500 thousand.

“The contractors that we use are really good to work with people as much as they can so that they can come in and out of their homes and their businesses,” says Roussell. “We don’t want to disrupt them. We want to keep that to a minimum.”

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.