ON YOUR SIDE: Parents in the Ozarks urge others to check pantries for Jif Peanut Butter recalls

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Jif has recalled thousands of peanut butter products after a salmonella outbreak.

The Food and Drug Administration, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and others are looking into Salmonella outbreaks in Jif peanut butter.

Matt Stidham, a parent of three from Nixa, said he found one of the recalled jars in his home.

”My children eat a lot of peanut butter,” said Stidham. “They eat a lot of sandwiches with it or just snacks. So the idea that there could be something harmful in the product is certainly concerning.”

The voluntary recall is for dozens of Jif products with lot codes of 1274425 through 2140425, but only if the first seven digits end in 425, found by the sell-by date.

Stidham said his family was okay, but other parents said they were having several days of stomach issues.

“I work at a church, and we feed people every week, and sometimes we do have peanut butter sandwiches out for the kids,” said Stidham. “We certainly want to be aware of what’s in the products that we’re sharing with other people.”

The FDA and CDC said their investigation involves 14 people getting sick, with two going to the hospital across 12 states. The investigation includes salmonella poisonings, one in Missouri and one in Arkansas.

The FDA said the likely source is a J.M. Smucker Company plant in Lexington, Kentucky, making Jif products.

Stidham said better to be on the safe side when dealing with your kids’ health.

“Always better to be safe than sorry,” said Stidham. “When it comes to foodborne illness, again, it can cause just real minor problems, but it can also get very serious. For the cost of a jar of peanut butter. I’d rather be safe than sorry.”

The FDA has a list of affected Jif products and UPCs on their website but said the list may not be complete and to check the lot code of any Jif product.

Products have a two-year shelf life, so consumers should still check their jars, regardless of when they bought them.

The FDA says to contact a doctor and local health officials if you have symptoms of Salmonella poisoning after recently eating the recalled peanut butter.

The FDA says salmonella poisoning can cause fever, vomiting, diarrhea, nausea, and abdominal pain.

The FDA says not to eat, serve, or sell the Jif products as part of the recall. FDA also says to wash all surfaces and utensils that touched the recalled peanut butter.

