Prepare for potential flooding in Greene County this week

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The KY3 First Alert Weather Team expects more rain during the week of May 22. And that brings new worries about flooding.

The Greene County’s Office of Emergency Management shared with KY3 areas that are the most prone to flooding and safety tips so you can prepare.

So far, in the spring of 2022, more than ten inches of rain have fallen in Greene County.

“Anything along our main tributaries like the James River and Wilson’s Creek see a lot of flooding,” said Larry Wood with the Office of Emergency Management. “The far south and east sides of Greene County are also high risks.”

Greene County’s Office of Emergency Management says a lot of the storms this year have been coming in over during the overnight hours, so it is essential to be aware of when the rain will happen. Pay attention to road conditions too.

”If you pop over the hill, there could be water at the bottom, so be very cautious,” said Woods. “Even if it doesn’t look that deep, it doesn’t take that much fast-moving water across the roadway to float a car instead of downriver.”

OEM has already responded to multiple calls in 2022 for people who tried to cross a flooded roadway.

