Springfield-Greene County Health Department offering booster does for 5-11-year-olds

(MGN)
By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 1:06 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield-Greene County Health Department is offering booster doses for 5-11-year-olds at its vaccination clinics.

The news follows approval by both the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization. Children in this age category are eligible for a booster dose at least five months after their second dose. Appointments can be made at Vaccine 417.com or by calling the COVID-19 Call Center at 417-874-1211.

The need for booster doses

Booster doses provide an additional boost of protection against COVID-19 for people who have received a primary vaccine series. Individuals are considered up to date with COVID vaccinations after receiving a booster dose.

The Omicron variants of COVID-19 have impacted children more than previous variants. More children have developed COVID-19 illness and have required hospitalization since the onset of the Omicron wave, according to the FDA. Health leaders encourage parents and guardians of children in the 5-11 age group to speak with their doctors about the importance of getting their children vaccinated, whether it’s their first dose or a booster dose.

Vaccination opportunities are available at various locations during the week and at Westside Public Health Center (660 S. Scenic) Monday-Friday from 1 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. People receiving primary series doses, or a first booster dose will receive a $50 gift card at Springfield-Greene County Health Department vaccine clinics, while supplies last.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

