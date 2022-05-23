Springfield-Greene County Park Board opening all six outdoor pools for Memorial Day

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - For the first time in three years, the Springfield-Greene County Park Board plans to open all six outdoor pools open for the 2022 season on Memorial Day weekend.

Fassnight and Meador pools open Saturday, May 28, 1-6:30 p.m.

McGee-McGregor Wading Pool also opens May 28, 10 a.m.-Noon and 3-6 p.m.

Grant Beach, Silver Springs and Westport pools open Sunday, May 29.

Discount Splash & Sizzle swimming takes place at Grant Beach and Meador pools all day Monday, May 31, Memorial Day, as well as on Independence Day and Labor Day, Splash & Sizzle admission is $1/All ages or FREE with a canned food donation, benefiting Ozarks Food Harvest.

After the holiday weekend, all outdoor pools follow their regular schedule, 1-6:30 p.m. (except McGee-McGregor, open 10 a.m.-Noon. and 3-6 p.m.) through Sunday, Aug. 14. Check the daily schedule at ParkBoard.org/Aquatics.

Due to an ongoing shortage of lifeguards, outdoor pools are currently scheduled to operate no more than three days a week. Lifeguards are in short supply because 2020 and 2021, COVID-19 shortened the pool seasons and canceled training sessions, resulting in fewer returning staff members, as well as overall labor shortages impacting every business. Additional days may be added if staffing levels improve. Indoor pools at Chesterfield and Doling family centers are open seven days a week.

“Unfortunately we were only able to fully staff four outdoor pools last year,” said Bob Belote, Director of Parks. “It’s been very important to us to be able to bring back all six pools this summer, even if they’re not open every day. We absolutely will not operate a pool without sufficient lifeguard coverage. But hope we can bring on more trained staff and add more days as students get out of school.”

Prospective lifeguards must be age 15 or older, a strong swimmer, and must complete training and certification. Apply at ParkBoard.org/Jobs. Park Board aquatics staff will arrange for applicant training and certification. The next scheduled training session is June 3-5.

Daily outdoor pool admission is $5/adults, $4/youth ages 4-17 and seniors ages 60 and up. Discount Splash & Sizzle admission takes place daily after 5:30 p.m., and is $1/all ages or free with a canned food item donation, benefiting Ozarks Food Harvest.

Admission is free to McGee-McGregor Wading Pool, which is for kids age 6 and under only, with an adult.

Indoor pools at Chesterfield and Doling Family Centers are also open seven days a week, with outdoor admission rates offered Monday-Thursday, 1-8 p.m. Regular indoor admission is charged Friday-Sunday, currently $8/adults, $6/kids and seniors, and increasing July 1 to $10/adults, $7/kids and seniors.

Detailed information about each pool, lifeguard training, pool rules, Stingrays swim team and more is at ParkBoard.org/Aquatics. For more information, call the Aquatics Hotline at 417-864-2099.

Another popular Parks water attraction, the Ozarks Stream and Fountain at Jordan Valley Park, opens for the season Tuesday, May 24. Admission is free to this interactive water feature. No lifeguards are on duty at Jordan Valley Park.

