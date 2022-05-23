TRAFFIC ALERT: MoDOT closes lanes of I-44 following crash
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
NEAR MOUNT VERNON, Mo. (KY3) - MoDOT closed the westbound lanes of I-44 near Mount Vernon on Monday morning following a crash.
The crash happened at the Missouri 96 exit at mile marker 57. Investigators have not released information about injuries in the crash.
MoDOT reports cleanup could take an hour and a half. MoDOT asks you to take an alternate route.
