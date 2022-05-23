Advertisement

TRAFFIC ALERT: MoDOT closes lanes of I-44 following crash

Courtesy: MoDOT
Courtesy: MoDOT(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEAR MOUNT VERNON, Mo. (KY3) - MoDOT closed the westbound lanes of I-44 near Mount Vernon on Monday morning following a crash.

The crash happened at the Missouri 96 exit at mile marker 57. Investigators have not released information about injuries in the crash.

MoDOT reports cleanup could take an hour and a half. MoDOT asks you to take an alternate route.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Showers and a few rumbles of thunder will be possible this afternoon and evening, mainly south...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Scattered showers this afternoon
Courtesy: North Arkansas Electric
North Arkansas Electric updates outages following Saturday storms
The J.M. Smucker Company is recalling Jif peanut butter products after a salmonella outbreak...
Jif recalls thousands of peanut butter products after salmonella outbreak
The J.M. Smucker Company is recalling Jif peanut butter products after a salmonella outbreak...
ON YOUR SIDE: Parents in the Ozarks urge others to check pantries for Jif Peanut Butter recalls
FILE - In this May 22, 2011, file photo residents walk in the street after a massive tornado...
Eleven years later: Remembering the May 22, 2011 tornado in Joplin

Latest News

Colorado Avalanche's Nazem Kadri, left, falls on St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington...
NHL, St. Louis police looking into threats made toward Kadri
Table Rock Lake/Near Branson, Mo.
Higher gas prices not stopping boaters in the Ozarks
Showers and a few rumbles of thunder will be possible this afternoon and evening, mainly south...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Scattered showers this afternoon
Scattered showers moving in
LAKE LEVELS MEMORIAL DAY
Higher gas prices not stopping boaters in the Ozarks