TRAFFIC ALERT: MoDOT closes lanes of I-44 following crash

NEAR MOUNT VERNON, Mo. (KY3) - MoDOT closed the westbound lanes of I-44 near Mount Vernon on Monday morning following a crash.

The crash happened at the Missouri 96 exit at mile marker 57. Investigators have not released information about injuries in the crash.

MoDOT reports cleanup could take an hour and a half. MoDOT asks you to take an alternate route.

