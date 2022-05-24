Advertisement

39 million Americans expected to travel this Memorial Day weekend

AAA estimates that 39.2 million people will be traveling this weekend.
AAA estimates that 39.2 million people will be traveling this weekend.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 9:14 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - If you are heading out of town for the Memorial Day weekend, you are going to have lots of company.

Memorial Day weekend is the unofficial start of summer and AAA estimates that 39.2 million people will be traveling this weekend. That is up 8.3% over 2021.

It is especially good news for the airline industry with estimates that air travel will be up by 25% over last year, which is pretty close to what it was in 2019.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Greene County deputies arrest driver after three-county pursuit.
Greene County deputies arrest driver in high-speed pursuit through 3 counties
While the morning will be dry in most places, showers and storms will be increasing in the...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain moves in later today
The J.M. Smucker Company is recalling Jif peanut butter products after a salmonella outbreak...
ON YOUR SIDE: Parents in the Ozarks urge others to check pantries for Jif Peanut Butter recalls
Ashley Vallejo shared her experience at the Dutch Bros Coffee in Waco with her followers on Tik...
‘Most difficult customer ever’ message left on deaf woman’s receipt at coffee company
USDA invests nearly $58 million to expand, modernize Citizens Memorial Hospital in Bolivar, Mo.

Latest News

Garth Brooks gave Jessica Cloukey, of Lincoln, his guitar during a concert at Gillette Stadium...
Woman tries to return pick to Garth Brooks during concert, gets guitar instead
A Seattle mom spends her time driving around to drop off formula to parents in need. (KING,...
Mother drives throughout her town delivering formula to parents in need
A Russian missile destroyed the House of Culture in Lozova, Ukraine, on Friday, injuring seven,...
200 bodies found in Mariupol as war rages in Ukraine’s east
Brandon Veasman/Pulaski County, Mo. Jail
Judge sentences man for death of Pulaski County, Mo. man
In this combination photo, the actors Johnny Depp y Amber Heard are seen in court in Fairfax,...
Amber Heard rests case in civil suit without calling Depp