Christian County lawmaker facing federal charges named in separate lawsuit

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A former patient filed a lawsuit in Greene County against a Christian County doctor serving as a state representative in Jefferson City

Federal prosecutors indicted State Rep. Patricia Derges, a first-term Republican from Nixa, in 2021 for filing nearly $900,000 in claims for COVID-19 treatments investigators say were never performed or had already been performed.

The new civil lawsuit names her and her husband, Daniel Derges. The patient claimed he had lower back pain and was scheduled for surgery when he saw a billboard about Derges’ practices through her clinic. When he called to inquire, a receptionist invited him to a presentation in Springfield. During that presentation, he alleges that Tricia Derges gave the impression she was a physician. She is instead an assistant physician. The clinic provided stem cell injections capable of treating chronic pain.

The lawsuit claims Derges told the plaintiff she could treat his chronic pain using an amniotic fluid with mesenchymal stem cells. He says he had two sessions, which did not relieve any discomfort.

A judge set a June trial date for Derges, facing those 23 federal counts. She would not accept any plea deals claiming she is “innocent.”

