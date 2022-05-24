Advertisement

COVID-19 Booster 101: Who can get it and who is eligible for a second booster

The CDC officially recommended Pfizer's booster for children 5 to 11 years old.
By Lauren Schwentker
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 10:01 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - COVID-19 cases are on the rise in Greene County, and many are wondering when to get their booster or if they should get a second booster.

Local experts in Springfield say to get the booster as soon as you are eligible, five weeks after your second dose. As far as a second booster goes, it is only available for the immunocompromised and ages 50 and up.

“We recently got approval for boosters for children ages five to 11 that came after the recommendation from the CDC,” said Whitney Naan with the Springfield Greene County Health Department. “Anyone who is eligible who is needing that booster dose should come to one of our clinics and get vaccinated,”

There are also talks of the FDA possibly releasing a new COVID-19 vaccine this fall, leaving many to wonder if they should wait to get the booster.

“Honestly, it’s best to get what you can when you can and not wait around for something that may or may not actually be approved,” said Becky Kurth, Pharmacist. “The booster is no different than the first shot or second shot, and it gives your immune system what it needs to keep working and to keep fighting.”

The Springfield-Greene county health department says cases are up by 15% from last week, so be mindful as we are going into Memorial Day weekend.

To schedule a vaccine appointment with the SGCHD, click HERE.

