Crews sign floor of 2022 St. Jude Dream Home in Republic, Mo.

REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - Builder Brad King of King Built Artisan Homes hosted a floor signing at 2022 St. Jude Dream Home.

Autoplay Caption

KY3′s Liegh Moody and others involved in the construction signed the floor.

The Dream Home is in the Valley Trail Subdivision in Republic. Tickets for the Dream Home sold out, raising $1 million for St. Jude Hospital. See the drawing for the home live on KSPR on June 26 at 6 p.m.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.