Crews sign floor of 2022 St. Jude Dream Home in Republic, Mo.
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - Builder Brad King of King Built Artisan Homes hosted a floor signing at 2022 St. Jude Dream Home.
KY3′s Liegh Moody and others involved in the construction signed the floor.
The Dream Home is in the Valley Trail Subdivision in Republic. Tickets for the Dream Home sold out, raising $1 million for St. Jude Hospital. See the drawing for the home live on KSPR on June 26 at 6 p.m.
