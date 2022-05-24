Advertisement

Crews sign floor of 2022 St. Jude Dream Home in Republic, Mo.

St. Jude Dream Home Floor Signing
St. Jude Dream Home Floor Signing(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - Builder Brad King of King Built Artisan Homes hosted a floor signing at 2022 St. Jude Dream Home.

Caption

KY3′s Liegh Moody and others involved in the construction signed the floor.

The Dream Home is in the Valley Trail Subdivision in Republic. Tickets for the Dream Home sold out, raising $1 million for St. Jude Hospital. See the drawing for the home live on KSPR on June 26 at 6 p.m.

