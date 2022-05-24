Advertisement

How do runoff elections work in Arkansas?

Runoff elections are declared if one candidate has 40% of the votes in the race while another...
Runoff elections are declared if one candidate has 40% of the votes in the race while another candidate has at least 20%.((Source: KAIT))
By Monae Stevens
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 7:29 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Runoff elections are not uncommon in the state of Arkansas, especially when more than two candidates are running for office.

With voters casting their final ballots as we approach Election Day, Craighead County Elections Coordinator Jennifer Clack said at least one of these races could have to do a runoff next month.

Runoff elections are declared if one candidate has 40% of the votes in the race while another candidate has at least 20%.

However, Clack mentioned a candidate can still win the race with 40% of the votes if their opponents have less than 20%.

“They have to get 40% and the other people on the ballot have to get less than 20%. If that’s the case, no runoff,” she said. “If it’s almost evenly done or there’s not a huge gap, we’ll have to do a runoff between the top two that get votes.”

Clack added Craighead County has had a runoff in the primary and general election in 2020.

If there is a runoff, it will take place on June 21, with early voting beginning on June 14.

You still have time to vote in this year’s election. To find out where you can vote in Craighead County, visit the Vote 2022 page on our website.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Greene County deputies arrest driver after three-county pursuit.
Greene County deputies arrest driver in high-speed pursuit through 3 counties
While the morning will be dry in most places, showers and storms will be increasing in the...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain moves in later today
The J.M. Smucker Company is recalling Jif peanut butter products after a salmonella outbreak...
ON YOUR SIDE: Parents in the Ozarks urge others to check pantries for Jif Peanut Butter recalls
Ashley Vallejo shared her experience at the Dutch Bros Coffee in Waco with her followers on Tik...
‘Most difficult customer ever’ message left on deaf woman’s receipt at coffee company
USDA invests nearly $58 million to expand, modernize Citizens Memorial Hospital in Bolivar, Mo.

Latest News

Election officials across Arkansas were making final preparations ahead of the preferential...
Arkansas Primary: What you should know when you head to the polls
(Christian Gooden/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)
Missouri set to ban most abortions if Roe v. Wade falls
Monday morning sunrise at Lake Springfield.
Springfield City Council to discuss final funding piece for Lake Springfield Area master plan study
Springfield City Council's newest member Monica Horton.
Monica Horton to be sworn in as newest Springfield City Council member Monday night
A steady morning at precincts in Greene County as election day in Missouri begins