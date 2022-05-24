How do runoff elections work in Arkansas?

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Runoff elections are not uncommon in the state of Arkansas, especially when more than two candidates are running for office.

With voters casting their final ballots as we approach Election Day, Craighead County Elections Coordinator Jennifer Clack said at least one of these races could have to do a runoff next month.

Runoff elections are declared if one candidate has 40% of the votes in the race while another candidate has at least 20%.

However, Clack mentioned a candidate can still win the race with 40% of the votes if their opponents have less than 20%.

“They have to get 40% and the other people on the ballot have to get less than 20%. If that’s the case, no runoff,” she said. “If it’s almost evenly done or there’s not a huge gap, we’ll have to do a runoff between the top two that get votes.”

Clack added Craighead County has had a runoff in the primary and general election in 2020.

If there is a runoff, it will take place on June 21, with early voting beginning on June 14.

If there is a runoff, it will take place on June 21, with early voting beginning on June 14.

