Judge sentences man for death of Pulaski County, Mo. man

DIXON, Mo. (KY3) - A judge sentenced a man to prison for his role in the death of a man in September of 2021.

Brandon Veasman pleaded guilty to a second-degree murder charge in the death of Mark Ethington. A judge sentenced him to life in prison.

Deputies found Ethington dead in the Dixon area. Prosecutor Kevin Hillman says Veasman has a lengthy criminal history.

“I am very happy that someone as dangerous and with a very long criminal history as Brandon Veasman will be off the streets forever and in prison where he belongs,” said Pulaski County Prosecuting Attorney Kevin Hillman. “This was a very violent murder, and I commend Judge Beger for granting the State’s request for a life sentence so Veasman will never be free to prey on the public ever again.” The prosecutor’s office would like to commend the Division of Drug and Crime Control of the Missouri State Highway Patrol for their excellent investigation of this matter. The prosecutor’s office would also like to thank the members of the Ethington family for their assistance, patience, and understanding throughout this difficult process.”

The Missouri Highway Patrol assisted in the investigation.

