Advertisement

Last public pay phone removed from New York City

The city removed the kiosk from the street Monday.
The city removed the kiosk from the street Monday.(WABC via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 7:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (WABC) – New York has hung up its last public pay phone.

The city removed the kiosk from the street Monday.

New York started transitioning from pay phones to Link NYC kiosks in 2015. The system offers free Wi-Fi, free phone calls and charging stations.

For those who appreciate the nostalgia, you can still find some private pay phones on public property.

If Clark Kent ever needs to change into Superman, he can find four walk-in phone booths around the city.

Copyright 2022 WABC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Greene County deputies arrest driver after three-county pursuit.
Greene County deputies arrest driver in high-speed pursuit through 3 counties
While the morning will be dry in most places, showers and storms will be increasing in the...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain moves in later today
The J.M. Smucker Company is recalling Jif peanut butter products after a salmonella outbreak...
ON YOUR SIDE: Parents in the Ozarks urge others to check pantries for Jif Peanut Butter recalls
Ashley Vallejo shared her experience at the Dutch Bros Coffee in Waco with her followers on Tik...
‘Most difficult customer ever’ message left on deaf woman’s receipt at coffee company
USDA invests nearly $58 million to expand, modernize Citizens Memorial Hospital in Bolivar, Mo.

Latest News

Former White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders speaks at a campaign stop at a Dairy Queen in...
Ex-Trump press secretary Sanders bids for Arkansas governor
Two brothers were arguing over a T-shirt when a little girl was shot and killed.
Toddler killed amid family dispute, police say
A Russian missile destroyed the House of Culture in Lozova, Ukraine, on Friday, injuring seven,...
200 bodies found in Mariupol as war rages in Ukraine’s east
St. Louis Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt hits a winning walkoff home run during the 10th inning of...
Goldschmidt’s slam in 10th lifts Cards to win over Jays
U.S. birth rates appear to be on the rise after a steep drop during the first year of the...
US births rose last year but still less than before pandemic