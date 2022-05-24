Advertisement

Mercy breaking ground on new family medicine complex in Springfield

Courtesy: Mercy
Courtesy: Mercy(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Mercy will break ground on a new family medicine clinic in west Springfield on Tuesday afternoon.

The clinic, located near Kansas and Battlefield, replaces the former Mercy Clinic Family Medicine. It will reopen in the spring.

The new $3.2 million clinic renovation will add 1,500 square feet. The design for the new space includes exam rooms with exterior entrances and restrooms. Mercy says this will help stop the spread of viruses.

