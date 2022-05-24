Northern Arkansas voters battle weather to get to polls

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - Voters across Arkansas took to the polls Tuesday for the 2022 Preferential Primary Election.

In places like Boone County, voters weathered the storm most of the day as rain continued to fall. Following a record-setting day on Monday to end the early voting period, election officials anticipated the same turnout. Despite the weather, voters came to cast their vote at a pace on par with years past.

“Even with the dreary rain and weather outside, we’ve still had a busy day and had a little over 1,600 votes now, so should more than double that by the end of the day,” said Crystal Graddy, the Boone County Clerk.

As of 2 p.m. Tuesday, at the Boone County Election Center, where a steady line formed all afternoon.

There are many state issues on the ballot and local ones, like in Boone County, where there are notable county sheriff and county judge races.

“So we have a couple of different races where we have more than two people running for the same political party race,” said Graddy. “So one person, to win, has to get 40% of the votes and 20% more than the next person.”

So as results come in, winners can be determined, but another possibility is a runoff. When one candidate isn’t the majority winner, a voting method is used to elect a single candidate, where voters recast a single vote for their preferred candidate.

“The two candidates will be in a runoff, and that’s in approximately four weeks,” said Graddy. “Turnout is generally low for those unless, obviously, it is something heated. Even when we’ve had mayors races, you can expect half of the voters that voted in the general or primary election.”

Click here to see a complete list of results from the 2022 Arkansas Preferential Primary Election.

