Osage Beach Fire Protection District deputy chief remembers August 2020 fatal plane crash; NTSB releases new details

NTSB has released new details regarding the August 2020 crash.
NTSB has released new details regarding the August 2020 crash.(Tom Cline Helicopter, LLC)
By Marina Silva
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) - The National Transportation Safety Board released new details about a fatal plane crash in Osage Beach in August 2020.

Investigators say the crash resulted from an in-flight fire and loss of control of the plane. The crash killed Scott & Amy Lowe, a husband, and wife from Iowa.

Deputy Chief Steve Lucas was one of the first on the scene.

“I looked off to my right and then the direction of the Osage Beach Airport. I can see a large column of thick black smoke coming from that area,” said Deputy Chief Lucas. “I was checking for survivors or survivability. It was after viewing the crash scene there. It was obvious there were no survivors.”

The report shows that witnesses could see fuel spilling out from the plane during take-off. It also stated that the plane didn’t start right away, and during take-off, there was a lot of smoke coming from the plane. The aircraft made it about 200 feet in the air before crashing nearby. Deputy Chief Lucas says he spoke with the family just after the crash.

”They were asking specific questions if that was their family member. If I knew what the tail number was on the aircraft, and if I knew the identity of the victims yet,” said Deputy Chief Lucas.

The crash is not the first at the Lake of the Ozarks.

”We work a small aircraft crash about every other year within the area,” said Deputy Chief Lucas.

