AP DECLARATION: Arkansas’ Jones wins Dem nod for governor

FILE - Arkansas Democratic gubernatorial candidate Chris Jones talks to reporters at the Arkansas state Capitol in Little Rock, Ark. on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022 after filing paperwork to run for governor. Jones is running in the May 24, 2022 Democratic Primary. (AP Photo/Andrew DeMillo File)(Andrew DeMillo | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 8:54 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Nuclear engineer and ordained minister Chris Jones has won the Democratic nomination for governor in Arkansas as he mounts an uphill bid for the extremely red state’s top office.

Jones defeated four rivals in Tuesday’s primary, winning the majority needed to claim the nomination without a runoff. He’ll face Republican Sarah Sanders and Libertarian nominee Ricky Dale Harrington in the November election.

Jones is among dozens of Black Democrats running for office in areas that former President Donald Trump won. Arkansas has never elected an African American to statewide or federal office before.

He launched his campaign last year with an online video last year that quickly went viral. In the video, Jones talked about his faith, love of science and his family’s history in the state.

Jones is running to succeed Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson, who is barred by term limits from seeking reelection and is considering running for president in 2024.

