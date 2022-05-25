Advertisement

AP DECLARATION: Senator John Boozman wins Republican nomination for U.S. Senate in Arkansas

By The Associated Press
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 9:13 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Sen. John Boozman has won the Republican primary in Arkansas, fending off efforts by challengers on the right after relying heavily on his endorsement from Donald Trump and the state’s top GOP figures.

Boozman defeated three rivals in Tuesday’s Republican primary. Three Democrats were seeking the party’s nomination for Boozman’s seat in Tuesday’s primary.

The soft-spoken two-term senator had Trump’s backing, which featured prominently in every ad and mailer, and had adopted a more combative style during his reelection bid. Boozman is in the line to chair the Senate Agriculture Committee if Republicans win control of the Senate and he had the backing of groups like the National Rifle Association.

But his challengers had tried to portray the incumbent lawmaker as not conservative enough. They included former NFL player Jake Bequette, who had the support of a super PAC that spent more than $1.5 million on ads supporting his bid and attacking Boozman.

Conservative activist Jan Morgan and pastor Heath Loftis also sought the nomination.

