Advertisement

Bass Pro Fishing Tips: Using a teaser tube to catch big fish

By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Mike Webb, Bass Pro Shops sponsored angler and owner of Webb’s Guide Service, looks at fishing conditions at area lakes.

Fishing report for the week of May 24:

Bull Shoals Lake

Topwater, topwater, topwater! Fish around the secondary points with a white Zara Spook.

Table Rock Lake

Topwater early! Try a Redfin or small wake bait. After the sun gets high use a puke-colored teaser tube on pea gravel. The fish are in about 15 feet of water.

Stockton Lake

Try working a buzz bait in the pockets, then use a shakey head on secondary points. Fish are in 12 to 15 feet of water after the sun gets high.

Lake of the Ozarks

Use a vibrating jig around shallow docks in pockets. Then as the sun gets higher use a 5/16 ounce jig around shallow docks.

GOOD LUCK!

Fish like a Bass Pro Contest: https://www.ky3.com/page/bass-pro-fish-like-a-bass-pro-contest/

Link to a Teaser Tub lure: https://www.basspro.com/shop/en/bass-pro-shops-bass-teaser-tube?cm_soc=broadcast&type=bc%7Cky3%7Clure%7C052422

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Governor: Texas gunman said he was going to shoot up school
Indiana boaters found a massive snake while they were at Brookville Lake over the weekend.
‘Never swimming in the lake again’: Viral picture shows massive snake found in water
Rain is forecast again Thursday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain and Cold Thursday
Martha Lopez and Tania Luna Solis face multiple drug charges from after Arizona police say they...
2 women arrested with 500,000 fentanyl pills, police say

Latest News

Kansas City Chiefs cornerback L'Jarius Sneed (38) celebrates after intercepting a pass intended...
Chiefs release dates for three preseason games, two at Arrowhead
Kansas City Royals left fielder Andrew Benintendi is unable to make a play on a double by...
Smith’s tiebreaking homer lifts Arizona past Royals
Toronto Blue Jays' Raimel Tapia, left, scores past St. Louis Cardinals catcher Andrew Knizner...
Jansen, Guerrero homer, Blue Jays beat Cardinals
O-Zone: Catholic 8, Hartville 4