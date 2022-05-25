Bass Pro Fishing Tips: Using a teaser tube to catch big fish

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Mike Webb, Bass Pro Shops sponsored angler and owner of Webb’s Guide Service, looks at fishing conditions at area lakes.

Fishing report for the week of May 24:

Bull Shoals Lake

Topwater, topwater, topwater! Fish around the secondary points with a white Zara Spook.

Table Rock Lake

Topwater early! Try a Redfin or small wake bait. After the sun gets high use a puke-colored teaser tube on pea gravel. The fish are in about 15 feet of water.

Stockton Lake

Try working a buzz bait in the pockets, then use a shakey head on secondary points. Fish are in 12 to 15 feet of water after the sun gets high.

Lake of the Ozarks

Use a vibrating jig around shallow docks in pockets. Then as the sun gets higher use a 5/16 ounce jig around shallow docks.

GOOD LUCK!

