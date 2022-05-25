Advertisement

Businesses looking forward to a busy Memorial Day weekend near Niangua River

By Marina Silva
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Memorial Day weekend is just a few days away. And local businesses are looking forward to the influx of people.

Riverfront has been in Jason Glendenning’s family for generations.

“Riverfront has been here since 1994. Family-owned, it’s now the third generation. When you walk into the Riverfront office, you’ll be seeing some third generation Glendennings,” said Glendenning.

He says Memorial Day weekend is expected to be busy.

” Three-day weekends are normally pretty busy, Normally during the meat of the summer, Saturdays are the busiest (of the) weekend, but on three day weekends, people split time up so Saturdays and Sundays are equally as busy,” said Glendenning.

It’s important to remember to be safe when you’re on the water.

”Canoeing, rafting, and kayaking are the big things on the Niangua River. The outfitters have been working really hard the past few weeks to make sure everything is safe because we have had a lot of flooding issues, but it is back down,” said Glendenning.

He says water levels are being monitored.

”Today, it’s like a 3.8. So it’s just flowing a little bit faster. There’s still plenty of gravel bars for everybody to get out, swim, play, and picnic on,” said Glendenning.

People will be monitoring safety conditions throughout the weekend.

”We certainly do ourselves, and another one of the outfitters has jet boats that we put on the water and check the river for safety. (We) check it for trees that fall in because of the river or flooding issues where it’s made a strainer that we need to take care of, and it gets checked weekly for certain. Then, at the end of each day, the same outfitters check the river to make sure all of their people are off the water for the day.”

