CATCH OF THE DAY: Polk County fisherman hooks state-record walleye

MORRISVILLE, Mo. (Edited News Release) – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) congratulated Tim Stillings of Morrisville for catching a state-record walleye.

He caught the 7-pound, 8-ounce walleye from the Sac River on May 16 using a trotline. His record breaks the previous alternative methods record of 6-pounds, 14-ounces set in 2018.

“We run trotlines for catfish,” Stillings explained. “It’s somewhat of a dying art. A lot of people don’t do it anymore. But this was the first walleye we’ve caught on a trotline, and it happened to be a state record.”

Stillings said he considers this record a joint accomplishment with his friend, Jake Myers.

“Running trotlines is a lot of work,” he said. “Jake was the one who suggested that it could be a state record. I didn’t realize they had separate records for alternative methods.”

Conservation agents verified the fish’s weight on a certified scale in Bolivar. The catch is the third state-record fish caught in 2022. Stillings said he filleted and froze the fish for eating but plans to have a replica made.

“For those who ask where I caught it, right in the mouth,” he laughed.

Missouri state-record fish are recognized in two categories: pole-and-line and alternative methods. Alternative methods include trotline, throwline, limb line, bank line, jug line, gig, bow, crossbow, underwater spearfishing, snagging, snaring, grabbing, or atlatl.

For more information on state-record fish, visit http://bit.ly/2efq1vl.

