Advertisement

CATCH OF THE DAY: Polk County fisherman hooks state-record walleye

Courtesy: Missouri Department of Conservation
Courtesy: Missouri Department of Conservation(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 9:13 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORRISVILLE, Mo. (Edited News Release) – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) congratulated Tim Stillings of Morrisville for catching a state-record walleye.

He caught the 7-pound, 8-ounce walleye from the Sac River on May 16 using a trotline. His record breaks the previous alternative methods record of 6-pounds, 14-ounces set in 2018.

“We run trotlines for catfish,” Stillings explained. “It’s somewhat of a dying art. A lot of people don’t do it anymore. But this was the first walleye we’ve caught on a trotline, and it happened to be a state record.”

Stillings said he considers this record a joint accomplishment with his friend, Jake Myers.

“Running trotlines is a lot of work,” he said. “Jake was the one who suggested that it could be a state record. I didn’t realize they had separate records for alternative methods.”

Conservation agents verified the fish’s weight on a certified scale in Bolivar. The catch is the third state-record fish caught in 2022. Stillings said he filleted and froze the fish for eating but plans to have a replica made.

“For those who ask where I caught it, right in the mouth,” he laughed.

Missouri state-record fish are recognized in two categories: pole-and-line and alternative methods. Alternative methods include trotline, throwline, limb line, bank line, jug line, gig, bow, crossbow, underwater spearfishing, snagging, snaring, grabbing, or atlatl.

For more information on state-record fish, visit http://bit.ly/2efq1vl.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
Scattered showers and storms will still be possible through early afternoon.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Scattered rain, but maybe some sun!
Acting on an active arrest warrant, the Howell County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Unit arrested Rain...
Authorities locate a missing girl, arrest man after standoff in West Plains
Online shopping
On Your Side: Consumer group says ‘use caution’ with Ozark, Mo. online kids clothes store
Martha Lopez and Tania Luna Solis face multiple drug charges from after Arizona police say they...
2 women arrested with 500,000 fentanyl pills, police say

Latest News

Preventing the summer slide: 4400 SPS students receive books for summer reading challenge
1st grade students at Robberson Elementary receive books for over the summer
Preventing the summer slide: 4400 SPS students receive books for summer reading challenge
Scattered showers and storms will still be possible through early afternoon.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Scattered rain, but maybe some sun!
Some rain today, but maybe some sun