Chiefs release dates for three preseason games, two at Arrowhead

Kansas City Chiefs cornerback L'Jarius Sneed (38) celebrates after intercepting a pass intended...
Kansas City Chiefs cornerback L'Jarius Sneed (38) celebrates after intercepting a pass intended for Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams, right, during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Dani Welniak
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 12:51 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Chiefs have officially released the dates and times for their three preseason games.

They play the Chicago Bears on Saturday, August 13 with kickoff at noon at Soldier Field. On Saturday, August 20 they host Washington Commanders at 3 pm. Then KC rounds it out with the Green Bay Packers as they come to Arrowhead Thursday, August 25 at 7 pm.

Aaron Rodgers and company will visit Arrowhead in the preseason finale but will we actually see the league MVP in action? Most of the time starters won’t play in the final game of the preseason or are very limited.

During the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, Chiefs legendary TE Tony Gonzalez announced that Kansas City would host the LA Chargers in the first primetime Thursday Night Football game of the year on September 15 on Amazon.

For more on the Chiefs regular season matchups, click here.

