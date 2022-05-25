Advertisement

CRIME STOPPERS: Springfield police search for woman charged with stealing

Detectives say 31-year-old Brittney Jonell Wilson could be connected to drug crimes.
By Maria Neider
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Brittney Jonell Wilson, 31
Brittney Jonell Wilson, 31(Springfield Police Department)

Springfield police detectives are asking for the public’s help in finding a fugitive. Officers are looking for 31-year-old Brittney Jonell Wilson. Wilson is charged in Greene County with stealing drug possession. Investigators also say she’s a suspect in drug-related crimes.

Police describe Wilson as approximately 4′02″ tall, 100 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She has her name, “Brittney,” tattooed on her left calf, a tattoo of a cross on her upper left arm, and the name “Tamaura” on her chest.

Officers say Wilson has connections in the Nixa area. If you’ve seen this woman, call Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477). There’s a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to her arrest.

Greater Springfield Area Crime Stoppers
