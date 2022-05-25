Advertisement

Drugs, firearms and drug paraphernalia found in Polk County traffic stop

Daniel Garduno and Matthew Gray are currently being held in the Polk County Jail on multiple...
Daniel Garduno and Matthew Gray are currently being held in the Polk County Jail on multiple charges.(Courtesy of Polk County Sheriff's website.)
By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Polk County Deputies conducted a traffic stop on State Highway 32 on Tuesday morning.

Two men are currently being held in the Polk County Jail on multiple charges.
Two men are currently being held in the Polk County Jail on multiple charges.(KY3)

Polk County Deputies said drugs, defaced firearms and drug paraphernalia were recovered as a result of the stop.

Daniel Garduno and Matthew Gray were taken into custody Tuesday morning and they are currently being held in the Polk County Jail on multiple charges.

To view the inmate roster, visit the Polk County Sheriff’s website.

