Firefighters discuss carbon monoxide safety following tourist deaths in the Bahamas

ROGERSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - Autopsies have determined that the three Americans found dead at a resort in the Bahamas this month died from Carbon Monoxide poisoning.

“When you’re exposed to carbon monoxide, a lot of the times you don’t realize you’re exposed to it until it’s too late,” said Logan-Rogersville Asst. Fire Chief Tim Clarkson.

Firefighters say Carbon Monoxide is a silent killer, but it is more than just silent.

”Carbon monoxide is a colorless, odorless, tasteless gas,” Clarkson added.

Firefighters say the gas comes from any type of combustion engine or open flame.

”When you’re exposed to carbon monoxide, your basic symptoms, you can have a dull headache, nausea, fatigue, vomiting,” Clarkson described.

“This is exactly what happened to the three Americans who died at the Sandals Emerald Bay Resort in the Bahamas. Firefighters say a Carbon Monoxide detector is the best way to prevent Carbon Monoxide poisoning. They say it is good to have a detector in the home, but it also does not hurt to have one while away.

”That would definitely be a question that when you go to book one of these places like an Airbnb, or even hotels or motels, ask the question,” Clarkson said. “Do you guys have carbon monoxide detectors?”

If you go to Airbnb’s website, the company says it can provide free detectors to eligible hosts. The company also says hosts should mention on the listing if they already have detectors.

”If they don’t, that would always be an option, or maybe something you throw in your suitcase and take with you,” Clarkson said.

Carbon monoxide detectors are not required in Missouri homes. Airbnb says it encourages hosts to have detectors, but also advises hosts to check their local requirements.

Carbon monoxide poisoning does not just happen inside either. Firefighters say boaters should turn off their motors while swimming. The engine will give off Carbon Monoxide through the exhaust. If you are grilling with charcoal, make sure the grill is in an open area not in an enclosed space.

