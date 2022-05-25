Mother of high school player who died sues Joplin district

JOPLIN, Mo. (AP) — The mother of a Joplin High School football player is suing the school district over his death from cardiac arrest during a football practice.

Kadin Roberts-Day died in September 2019 after suffering breathing problems that led to his death.

The lawsuit filed by Lashonda Roberts alleges in a wrongful death lawsuit that several coaches and trainers with the football team knew Roberts-Day had asthma but watched him struggle for 26 minutes and called 911 only after he became unconscious during a practice, which was held indoors because of the heat. Joplin district officials said they would not comment on pending litigation.

