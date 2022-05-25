Advertisement

Springfield Public School counselors share how to discuss mass shootings with children

By Liam Garrity
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 1:33 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Many parents find it hard to speak to their kids about traumatic events, but trauma experts said to keep it concise and straightforward.

On Tuesday, a teenage gunman massacred 19 children and two teachers at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. Salvador Ramos, 18, warned on social media minutes before the attack he had shot his grandmother and going to shoot up a school, the governor said Wednesday.

Robyn Fondren, the coordinator of counselors for Springfield Public Schools, said when talking to teens about trauma, answer the hard-hitting questions, tell them the truth, and remind them they are safe. For younger kids, ask them open-ended questions such as what they heard, validate feelings, and tell them the story without details so they don’t get overwhelmed.

Fondren said open communication is a must for a parent-child relationship

“It’s going to help support educators as well educators, parents, and kids,” said Fondren. “It’s a team effort in every way, shape, and form,” said Fondren. “Whenever parents can help support teachers and teachers support students and parents. It’s just going to better the lives of all of our students.”

Fondren said if you notice your children have different behaviors or something is bothering them, reach out for more support, whether it’s a counselor or something else because we all don’t know the answers.

