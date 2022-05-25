Advertisement

Taney County leaders open new bridge in Bradleyville, Mo. after frequent flooding

By Madison Horner
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRADLEYVILLE, Mo. (KY3) -The Taney County Road and Bridge Department replaced a low-water bridge in Bradleyville that was causing many challenges for drivers.

The old crossing frequently flooded, forcing the roadway to close and divert traffic to other routes. One local woman says she and many others are excited that may no longer be the case.

Bradleyville’s Rita Horner has friends who live on the other side of the new bridge. She says she’s seen the inconvenience the old crossing has caused many drivers.

”It keeps them from driving approximately an hour out of their way just to get up to the regular highway,” said Horner.

Taney County Road and Bridge project manager Jason Davidson says construction on a new bridge at this crossing began in the fall of 2021, funded by a 1/2 cent sales tax. Davidson says just two to three inches of rain used to keep some locals stuck in their homes for days.

”First responders couldn’t get there if somebody needed them, and anytime it rained, we had to go back there and fix the road,” said Davidson. “It was washing out the road, or there was always debris against the slab.”

Davidson says the road has been raised approximately 10 feet and crews also put in eight bend way weirs. He says over time. The weirs will naturally protect the riverbank on the side where they’re placed and cause the stream to grow into the other bank.

”First time we’ve experienced them, and I do think they are working very well,” Davidson said. “It has moved the creek channel over a little bit, and over time, I think it’ll be where it’s supposed to be.”

Horner says in addition to added convenience. The bridge helps improve the look of the area overall.

It’s beautiful now,” said Horner. “Bradleyville is a peaceful quiet community, and we are just very excited about things like this that come in to help the community.”

Davidson says the project cost the county about $500,000.

