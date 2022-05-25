U.S. Army Corps of Engineers closing beaches at Beaver Lake ahead of Memorial Day weekend
ROGERS, Ark. (KY3) - Because of high E. coli levels and debris and submerged obstacles, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers closed swim beaches at Beaver Lake.
CLOSED BEACHES:
Dam Site Lake Campground
Dam Site Lake Day Use Area
Indian Creek
Lost Bridge North
Lost Bridge South
Prairie Creek
Rocky Branch Campground
Rocky Branch Day Use Area
War Eagle
Hickory Creek
Horseshoe Bend Day Use Area
Horseshoe Bend swim beach is open - but only for registered guests of the campground.
Swim areas will re-open after the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers receives follow on testing that shows the water is safe and water levels have receded enough to clean debris from the beach areas. Both of these steps ensure the safety of our guests and staff.
