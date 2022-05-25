U.S. Army Corps of Engineers closing beaches at Beaver Lake ahead of Memorial Day weekend

ROGERS, Ark. (KY3) - Because of high E. coli levels and debris and submerged obstacles, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers closed swim beaches at Beaver Lake.

CLOSED BEACHES:

Dam Site Lake Campground

Dam Site Lake Day Use Area

Indian Creek

Lost Bridge North

Lost Bridge South

Prairie Creek

Rocky Branch Campground

Rocky Branch Day Use Area

War Eagle

Hickory Creek

Horseshoe Bend Day Use Area

Horseshoe Bend swim beach is open - but only for registered guests of the campground.

Swim areas will re-open after the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers receives follow on testing that shows the water is safe and water levels have receded enough to clean debris from the beach areas. Both of these steps ensure the safety of our guests and staff.

