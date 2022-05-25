Advertisement

Walmart pulls ‘tone-deaf’ Juneteenth products after criticism

Walmart has been criticized for using Juneteenth, which commemorates the end of slavery in the...
Walmart has been criticized for using Juneteenth, which commemorates the end of slavery in the U.S., as a "marketing scheme" for its products.(cnn newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 9:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Walmart is pulling products, including an ice cream, that were attempting to commemorate Juneteenth after a social media backlash.

The Juneteenth ice cream featured a message to celebrate African American culture, but critics called it a tone-death effort to cash in on the federal holiday.

Walmart released a statement and apologized, saying the company is removing such items as appropriate.

Juneteenth commemorates the end of slavery in the United States.

Copyright 2022 via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are forecast Tuesday evening
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Off and On Showers or Storms
Greene County deputies arrest driver after three-county pursuit.
Greene County deputies arrest driver in high-speed pursuit through 3 counties
Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
Gunman kills at least 19 children at Texas elementary school
Acting on an active arrest warrant, the Howell County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Unit arrested Rain...
Authorities locate a missing girl, arrest man after standoff in West Plains
The J.M. Smucker Company is recalling Jif peanut butter products after a salmonella outbreak...
ON YOUR SIDE: Parents in the Ozarks urge others to check pantries for Jif Peanut Butter recalls

Latest News

Senators John Boozman and Tom Cotton spoke on flooding in Arkansas on Wednesday. (Source: Gray...
AP DECLARATION: Senator John Boozman wins Republican nomination for U.S. Senate in Arkansas
Former White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders speaks at a campaign stop at a Dairy Queen in...
AP DECLARATION: Trump press secretary Sanders wins GOP Arkansas governor nod
Sarah Sanders wins Arkansas primary for governor; to face Chris Jones
Republican Senator John Boozman wins primary; facing Natalie James
FILE - In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un...
Seoul: N Korea fires suspected ICBM and 2 other missiles