Advertisement

100 Days Away: University of Arkansas releases game times for first 3 games, including battle against Missouri State

Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson warms up for the team's NCAA college football game against...
Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson warms up for the team's NCAA college football game against LSU in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)(Matthew Hinton | AP)
By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 6:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In 100 days, the Arkansas Razorbacks will kick off the 2022 season inside Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium against Cincinnati at 2:30 p.m. on ESPN.

Head Coach Sam Pittman will begin his third season at the helm against the Bearcats, who became the first non-Power 5 program to reach the College Football Playoff last season. The opener against Cincinnati on Sept. 3 is the first of seven home games in Fayetteville for the first time ever.

The Hogs jump into SEC play the following week when South Carolina visits Fayetteville for an 11 a.m. kickoff on ESPN. The Gamecocks make their first visit to Razorback Stadium since 2013. Arkansas hosts Missouri State on Sept. 17 at 6 p.m. on ESPN+/SEC Network+ to wrap up a three-game homestand to start the season.

Pittman’s Razorbacks are also slated to play home games against Alabama (Oct. 1), Liberty (Nov. 5), LSU (Nov. 12) and Ole Miss (Nov. 19). The Hogs’ road schedule features the Southwest Classic against Texas A&M held at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas (Sept. 24) and games at Mississippi State (Oct. 8), BYU (Oct. 15), Auburn (Oct. 22) and the Battle Line Rivalry at Missouri in the season finale at 2:30 p.m. on CBS on Friday, Nov. 25.

Season tickets are available now by clicking here or by calling the Razorback Ticket Center at 479.575.5151.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Indiana boaters found a massive snake while they were at Brookville Lake over the weekend.
‘Never swimming in the lake again’: Viral picture shows massive snake found in water
Family awarded $34 million in damages from lawsuit against CoxHealth
Family awarded $34 million in damages from lawsuit against CoxHealth
Police identify mother, 2 children killed in crash in West Plains, Mo. Wednesday
A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has been conducting a survey on Beaver Lake and now hopes to...
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers closing beaches at Beaver Lake ahead of Memorial Day weekend

Latest News

St. Louis Blues center Robert Thomas, back left, puts a shot past Colorado Avalanche goaltender...
Blues at home with confidence for Game 6 vs. Avalanche
St. Louis Cardinals' Matt Carpenter bats during the first inning of a baseball game against the...
Yankees sign former Cardinal Matt Carpenter to 1-year deal
St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Jordan Hicks throws during the ninth inning of a baseball...
Cardinals place Hicks on injured list with forearm injury
Missouri man goes viral for holding beer at PGA, lands deal with St. Louis beer giant
Missouri man goes viral for holding beer at PGA, lands deal with St. Louis beer giant