Advertisement

Arkansas primary election makes history

Politicians on all sides broke barriers Tuesday night, with a number of top Arkansas positions...
Politicians on all sides broke barriers Tuesday night, with a number of top Arkansas positions up for grabs by a new type of candidate.((Source: KAIT-TV))
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 8:45 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) – While the Arkansas preferential primary elections have come and gone, the history made sure hasn’t, with a few candidate “firsts” on the table.

Politicians on all sides broke barriers Tuesday night, with a number of top Arkansas positions up for grabs by a new type of candidate.

Democrat Natalie James is one such “first”, the first African American and only third woman to be nominated for the U.S. Senate, according to content partner KARK.

“It feels amazing,” she said.

James is set to go up against incumbent Republican Senator John Boozman in November’s general election, a historic run that isn’t lost on the nominee.

“This legacy isn’t for me,” she explained. “It’s for all the other little boys and girls, it’s for everybody else to see what they can do.”

The idea of “legacy” was echoed by gubernatorial candidate Chris Jones, the first black Democratic nominee for Governor of Arkansas.

“Regardless of what happens, we’re going to have either the first female governor or the first African American governor,” Jones said. “That’s historic.”

Jones is referring to his opponents – libertarian candidate Ricky Dale Harrington, Jr., and republican candidate Sarah Huckabee Sanders, possibly the first female governor.

Some voters see Sander’s win as a boost for women across the Natural State, with the possibility of a double win come November.

Republican Leslie Rutledge is trying to join the historic team as a possible first female lieutenant governor.

“The first female elected governor, the first female elected lieutenant governor,” Rutledge exclaimed. “We’re going to make history.”

Many are hoping for the next election night in just a few months will be even more groundbreaking when some of these candidates are elected to office.

“Tonight folks, we won,” Rutledge announced to a room full of support. “But tomorrow, we get back to work.”JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Indiana boaters found a massive snake while they were at Brookville Lake over the weekend.
‘Never swimming in the lake again’: Viral picture shows massive snake found in water
Family awarded $34 million in damages from lawsuit against CoxHealth
Family awarded $34 million in damages from lawsuit against CoxHealth
Police identify mother, 2 children killed in crash in West Plains, Mo. Wednesday
A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has been conducting a survey on Beaver Lake and now hopes to...
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers closing beaches at Beaver Lake ahead of Memorial Day weekend

Latest News

Connecticut senators rally for gun reform as they say they’re in talks with republican lawmakers
Connecticut senators rally for gun reform as they say they’re in talks with republican lawmakers
Election officials across Arkansas were making final preparations ahead of the preferential...
Arkansas Primary: What you should know when you head to the polls
(Christian Gooden/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)
Missouri set to ban most abortions if Roe v. Wade falls
Monday morning sunrise at Lake Springfield.
Springfield City Council to discuss final funding piece for Lake Springfield Area master plan study
Springfield City Council's newest member Monica Horton.
Monica Horton to be sworn in as newest Springfield City Council member Monday night