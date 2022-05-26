Arkansas primary election makes history

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) – While the Arkansas preferential primary elections have come and gone, the history made sure hasn’t, with a few candidate “firsts” on the table.

Politicians on all sides broke barriers Tuesday night, with a number of top Arkansas positions up for grabs by a new type of candidate.

Democrat Natalie James is one such “first”, the first African American and only third woman to be nominated for the U.S. Senate, according to content partner KARK.

“It feels amazing,” she said.

James is set to go up against incumbent Republican Senator John Boozman in November’s general election, a historic run that isn’t lost on the nominee.

“This legacy isn’t for me,” she explained. “It’s for all the other little boys and girls, it’s for everybody else to see what they can do.”

The idea of “legacy” was echoed by gubernatorial candidate Chris Jones, the first black Democratic nominee for Governor of Arkansas.

“Regardless of what happens, we’re going to have either the first female governor or the first African American governor,” Jones said. “That’s historic.”

Jones is referring to his opponents – libertarian candidate Ricky Dale Harrington, Jr., and republican candidate Sarah Huckabee Sanders, possibly the first female governor.

Some voters see Sander’s win as a boost for women across the Natural State, with the possibility of a double win come November.

Republican Leslie Rutledge is trying to join the historic team as a possible first female lieutenant governor.

“The first female elected governor, the first female elected lieutenant governor,” Rutledge exclaimed. “We’re going to make history.”

Many are hoping for the next election night in just a few months will be even more groundbreaking when some of these candidates are elected to office.

"Tonight folks, we won," Rutledge announced to a room full of support. "But tomorrow, we get back to work."

