Federal lawsuit filed 4 years after Aurora woman was killed by police during a traffic stop

By Frances Watson
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 9:16 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The family of a woman killed by Aurora Police is still looking for answers 4 years after her death.

Savannah Hill died during a traffic stop gone wrong.

John James attorney for Hill’s family said referring to her father,”He wants to know what happened and to hold anyone responsible accountable but he doesn’t have much interest beyond that.”

On May 5, 2018, 21 year-old Savannah Hill called Aurora Police to offer her help. According to court records, she told her contact at the department that she had 19 year-old, Mason Farris, a man wanted by law enforcement, in her car.

The young mother of two was coordinating a traffic stop with police so they could arrest him.

But Farris is accused of putting his foot on the gas pedal sending the car speeding towards officers who opened fire, killing Hill.

Her family filed a civil lawsuit on the state level against the officers involved and the cities of Aurora and Marionville claiming her rights were violated.

“At the time we filed with the state court we felt the state court procedures were what we needed,” said James.

He said it was an unsuccessful bid to get answers.

Now that same civil case has been filed on the federal level. James says the procedures are different and that more information and official reports are released quickly and in their entirety.

“The federal courts also have greater authority, in my opinion, to help us complete our investigation and obtain what we think are the last bits of the complete picture,” he explained.

James says he’s hoping that Hill’s family will finally get the closure they’ve been looking for.

“The details matter a ton and they might matter differently to different federal judges or state judges,” he said.

Farris, the man wanted by police took a plea deal for two counts of resisting arrest in connection with Hill’s death. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

After an investigation the officers involved were cleared.

Officials with Aurora and Marionville say they could not comment at the lawsuit at this time.

