Husband of teacher killed during Texas school shooting dies of heart attack

Irma Garcia was a fourth grade teacher, according to a GoFundMe campaign. She was married and had four children.(Source: UCISD via CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 2:10 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
(Gray News) - The husband of Irma Garcia, a fourth grade teacher killed during the Uvalde school shooting, has reportedly died of a heart attack, two days after the attack.

Joe and Irma Garcia were high school sweethearts who were married for 24 years.

A family member said they believe Joe Garcia “died of a broken heart.”

Irma Garcia had been teaching at Robb Elementary School for 23 years. The couple leave behind four children.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for the family to cover various expenses.

