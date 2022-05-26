Investigators say Flippin, Ark. couple killed for not selling truck; suspect arrested

FLIPPIN, Ark. (KY3) - A Marion County, Arkansas, man faces charges for the deaths of two neighbors over a pickup truck.

Deputies accuse Dale Stikeleather of killing Jeffrey and Kimberly Watson of Flippin.

Investigators say Stikeleather wanted to buy the couple’s truck. When they refused to sell, investigators say he shot the couple. Then stole the truck.

Investigators say he drove to the Houston, Texas, area for nearly ten days until authorities arrested him.

