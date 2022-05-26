Investigators say nurse stole narcotics, replacing them with Tylenol at Seymour, Mo. nursing home

SEYMOUR, Mo. (KY3) - Investigators say a nurse stole medicine from a Webster County nursing home.

Prosecutors charged Sarah L. Johnson, of Ava, with stealing a controlled substance and meth manufacturing material.

Investigators say administrators asked deputies to investigate the theft of stolen narcotics at the Glenwood Nursing Home in Seymour. Administrators told deputies narcotics reported missing were found in Johnson’s possession.

Investigators say Johnson admitted to taking narcotics from patients. Investigators say she switched the narcotics with Tylenol. Investigators say she admitted to consuming the drugs.

