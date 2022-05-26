Advertisement

Investigators say nurse stole narcotics, replacing them with Tylenol at Seymour, Mo. nursing home

Prosecutors charged Shannon L. Johnson, of Ava, with stealing a controlled substance and meth...
Prosecutors charged Shannon L. Johnson, of Ava, with stealing a controlled substance and meth manufacturing material.(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEYMOUR, Mo. (KY3) - Investigators say a nurse stole medicine from a Webster County nursing home.

Prosecutors charged Sarah L. Johnson, of Ava, with stealing a controlled substance and meth manufacturing material.

Investigators say administrators asked deputies to investigate the theft of stolen narcotics at the Glenwood Nursing Home in Seymour. Administrators told deputies narcotics reported missing were found in Johnson’s possession.

Investigators say Johnson admitted to taking narcotics from patients. Investigators say she switched the narcotics with Tylenol. Investigators say she admitted to consuming the drugs.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Indiana boaters found a massive snake while they were at Brookville Lake over the weekend.
‘Never swimming in the lake again’: Viral picture shows massive snake found in water
Family awarded $34 million in damages from lawsuit against CoxHealth
Family awarded $34 million in damages from lawsuit against CoxHealth
A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school
3 die in multi-vehicle crash in West Plains, Mo.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has been conducting a survey on Beaver Lake and now hopes to...
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers closing beaches at Beaver Lake ahead of Memorial Day weekend

Latest News

Springfield-Greene County Health Dept. releases three health priorities.
Springfield-Greene County Health Department unveils 3 priority issues
OATS transit provides transportation for thousands of Missourians, including senior citizens...
High gas prices impacting OATS Transit services
High gas prices impacting OATS Transit services
What police want drivers to do over the summer to keep kids safe